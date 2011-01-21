So! What WIll You Wear To Andrew Breitbart's Big Gay-Themed Party?

A

ccording to the Altantic Wire, Andrew Breitbart is pushing back on the GOP’s reluctance to include gay Republican’s by throwing a big ‘ol gay party at CPAC!”



No really! A Depeche Mode-themed 1980’s party.

“I am not endorsing gay marriage, I’m not endorsing Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell. I will be the harshest critic of the activist gay left, who I fear more than al-Qaida. But for these people not to exist in a two-party system, for you to tell them they’re not welcome in the big tent, I have a huge problem with that and I’m going to indulge in my all ’80s Depeche Mode, Cure, New Order fetish and we’re going to have a big ‘ol gay party at CPAC.”

Admit it, this makes up a teeny-weeny, itty-bitty bit for the James O’Keefe, Shirley Sherrod debacles.

