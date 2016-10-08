Here's what the next 'Planet of the Apes' movie will be about

The next “Planet of the Apes” movie will hit theatres next July. Fox revealed the first teaser for “War for the Planet of the Apes” Thursday, but it didn’t reveal much about the actual film.

Thursday evening, Fox peeled back the curtain a bit more during a New York Comic Con panel for the movie.

INSIDER was at the event where director Matt Reeves gave us a taste at what to expect in the next “Planet of the Apes” movie.

Fox/@ApesMovie Director Matt Reeves and actor Andy Serkis are front and center at the New York Comic Con panel for the next ‘Planet of the Apes’ movie.

Here’s what we know:

The sequel will take place two years after 2014’s “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” where mankind is engaged in a war with the apes. The apes are suffering heavy casualties and after a while it starts to get to Caesar (Andy Serkis). Reeves described Caesar as being out for revenge. He sets out on a quest to kill a colonel, played by Woody Harrelson.

All the while, Caesar (Andy Serkis) is still haunted after killing ape Koba, the antagonist of the last film.

“He’s carrying a phenomenal amount of guilt about killing Koba,” Serkis told the crowd. “His desire for revenge becomes dark and obsessive. Koba keeps coming into his mind.”

Unlike previous films that have been told from the human’s point of view or split between the humans and apes, Reeves revealed that this story will be told exclusively through Caesar’s point of view. He claims the third film in the rebooted franchise “is so much bigger than the other films.”

Reeves said the crew screened a bunch of movies for inspiration, including “Ben-Hur,” “Apocalypse Now,” “The Ten Commandments,” “Platoon,” and “The Thin Red Line.”

The panel also showed off some behind-the-scenes footage for the film, a first-look at a scene from the movie, and the premiere of the film’s first trailer. You can read more on Thursday night’s panel here.

