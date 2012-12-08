What Will TV Look Like In Two Years? Radically Different (We Hope)

Tim Cook has declared that TV is an area of “intense interest” for Apple. In an interview to be broadcast on NBC tomorrow night, the CEO told Brian Williams: “When I go into my living room and turn on the TV, I feel like I have gone backwards in time by 20 to 30 years.”



Meanwhile, at the UBS Media Conference yesterday, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said ratings don’t matter. Time slots are for sports and talk shows, and the future of TV will in part be about deep personalisation, including “voice recognition, visual recognition,” and personalised recommendations that can be pulled up as soon as you walk in the room.

