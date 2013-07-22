Here Are The Odds On What The Royal Baby Will Be Named

It has begun.



Kate Middleton has gone into labour to give birth to the highly anticipated “Royal Baby”, who will be third in line for the throne, regardless of the baby’s gender.

The entire world is watching, or at least grumbling about watching.

Very little is known about the baby, including its gender.

But that hasn’t stopped the folks at Irish betting site Paddy Power from putting odds on baby names.

The top candidates: Alexandra, George, and Victoria.

Here’s the full odds.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.