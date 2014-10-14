Here's What Apple's New iPad Air Could Look Like

In a few short days, Apple is widely expected to take the wraps off its new iPad lineup at its upcoming Oct. 16 event.

Reports suggest Apple will introduce a new iPad Air and iPad mini, but there’s still some mystery surrounding the tablets’ updated design and feature set.

To get a better sense of what the new tablets could look like, concept designer Martin Hajek created a series of renders imagining how an “iPad Air 2” could look if Apple follows the same curved design aesthetic as its iPhone 6.

Hajek’s designs also take into account the most recent reports and rumours about the tablet’s new features, making sure to include the updated and protruding iSight camera, recessed volume buttons, and redesigned speaker.

You can see a couple of the renderings below, but head on over to Hajek’s website to see the entire set.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.