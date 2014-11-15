Here's How Apple Can Make Its Next iPhone Design A Lot Better

Though Apple releases a new iPhone every year, it only typically changes the physical look of the phone every two years. So we may see the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus next year, but we’ll probably get a brand new iPhone design in 2016.
To give us an idea of what the next iPhone might look like, concept designer Martin Hajek collaborated with Business Insider to explore the next evolution of iPhone.
When looking at what could carry over from the iPhone 6 to the iPhone 7, it’s important to note that some features like display and bezel are more likely to change than others like the home button, which is now a vital feature thanks to Touch ID and Apple Pay.
But people have been speculating about an edge-to-edge iPhone display for some time, and Apple could potentially introduce such a display with the iPhone 7, which Hajek explores.
Here, Hajek has shown what an iPhone 7 with hardly any bezel along the edge could look like, keeping the 4.7-inch display in the iPhone 6 but expanding it to the phone's borders.
By making the top and bottom bezel of the iPhone smaller and introducing an edge-to-edge display, Apple could theoretically preserve the 4.7-inch screen size of the iPhone 6 but still reduce the overall size of the phone.
Here's a closer look at how the smaller bezels could make the phone have a smaller physical footprint.
Unless Apple changes the size of the home button, this is about as small as the bottom bezel could get.
Some features, like the iPhone's home button, are likely here to stay, since Apple Pay revolves around the Touch ID fingerprint sensor. But what if Apple decided to introduce an iPhone where the display takes up the entire front panel?
To imagine what this could look like, Hajek designed a concept that would use Sharp's 'Free-form' display tech, which could theoretically be used to create a giant screen with two holes in the display: one for the home button, and one for the speaker and front-facing camera.
To make use of the extra space around the home button, Apple could feasibly provide easy access to settings or include more apps on the main screen.
It's hard to believe Apple would choose a full-screen display though, as it's tough to see how the space around the home button could be very useful with the home button disrupting the design.
Apple is far more likely to go in direction of the edge-to-edge design, but here's how they all look next to each other.
