Here's How Apple Can Make Its Next iPhone Design A Lot Better

Martin Hajek What if the iPhone 7 featured an edge-to-edge display?

Though Apple releases a new iPhone every year, it only typically changes the physical look of the phone every two years. So we may see the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus next year, but we’ll probably get a brand new iPhone design in 2016.

To give us an idea of what the next iPhone might look like, concept designer Martin Hajek collaborated with Business Insider to explore the next evolution of iPhone.

When looking at what could carry over from the iPhone 6 to the iPhone 7, it’s important to note that some features like display and bezel are more likely to change than others like the home button, which is now a vital feature thanks to Touch ID and Apple Pay.

But people have been speculating about an edge-to-edge iPhone display for some time, and Apple could potentially introduce such a display with the iPhone 7, which Hajek explores.

