A Good Guess At What The iPad 5 Will Look Like

We know a refreshed version of Apple’s larger iPad is coming at some point this year.



The consensus is that the refreshed tablet will take design cues from the smaller iPad Mini with a smaller bezel on the side and a black aluminium backing. It also means the iPad’s footprint will be smaller, yet it’ll still have the same size screen.

Graphic Designer Federico Ciccarese of CiccareseDesign imagined what Apple’s next tablet may look like.

We first spotted these photos over at MacRumors and published Ciccarese’s here with his permission.

Here’s what the iPad 5 could look like next to the current iPad Mini, and iPhone 5:

Photo: Federico Ciccarese

Another rendering give us an idea of how Apple can shrink the size of the iPad 5 but still maintain the same screen size:

Photo: Federico Ciccarese

Removing some of the bezel could prove useful. We hope battery life will remain the same.

Photo: Federico Ciccarese

