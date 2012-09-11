What Will The Fed Do? [Survey]

Photo: Dgrilla

On Thursday this week, the Fed is set to meet and make its next decision on monetary policy.A third round of bond buying (QE3) has been seen as inevitable for a long time, but with the weak jobs report on Friday, economists have ratcheted up their odds of QE happening this week.



We understand that there’s interest among investors in a poll of likely outcomes, so we’re going to throw it open to you and let you vote.

Vote in order to see the results.

