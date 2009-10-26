20 Guesses About What The Apple Tablet Will Look Like

Dan Frommer

Apple is working on a tablet computer that could be announced early next year.

Apple chief Steve Jobs has been “pouring almost all of his attention” into the device, the WSJ reported earlier this year.

What will it look like?

That’s one of the great unanswered questions in technology right now: Only a select group of designers, engineers, and executives at Apple and its partners know for sure. (And depending if and when it’s released, many things could still change between now and then.)

In the meantime, many gadget enthusiasts and illustrators have published concept sketches of what they think the Apple tablet could look like. Not surprisingly, many of the concept design cues come from Apple’s existing gadget lines: The iPhone and Mac.

Click here to see 20 Apple tablet design concepts →

Apple’s iPhone and iPod touch are the most obvious design inspirations because they are already Apple tablet computers, just smaller than the 10-or-so-inch screen that the larger tablet will reportedly include. Many concept designs use the iPhone’s curved sides, silver display border, “home” button, and software interface.

That seems like a good start. If the tablet is designed for what we think it’s designed for — browsing the Web, reading e-books and e-magazines, watching movies and TV shows, playing games — it makes sense to basically take the iPhone and stretch it. The physical structure would probably be quite similar, with a larger battery to power the screen for longer periods.

Perhaps the best tablet mockup we’ve seen so far is by Gizmodo‘s Jesus Diaz. It’s basically an iPod touch the size of a paperback book, featuring a “dock” of apps at the bottom of the screen. With a glossy screen and sleek bezel, it looks like it could be close. (Click here to see it.)

Meanwhile, other concept illustrations take more direct cues from Apple’s Mac line, including straighter edges, brushed aluminium, more Mac-like software, and more ports for other input devices.

This makes some sense, too. If the tablet is designed to be more Mac-like than iPod-like — potentially capable of running Mac apps, using a mouse and keyboard, running disc media, and much more expensive than the iPhone or iPod, it may be part of the Mac family, and therefore could take more design cues from the iMac and MacBook series than the iPod.

What will the final tablet look like? We’ll find out next year if we ever find out at all. In the meantime, we can guess…

Click here to see 20 Apple tablet design concepts →

Perhaps the best we've seen

Credit: Jesus Diaz, Gizmodo

Basically a big iPod touch

Credit: Jesus Diaz, Gizmodo

Credit: Adam Benton

MacBook Touch

Credit: Logan Lape

A Black MacBook screen, Mac software, plus iPod controls

(Did you design this? Email us for the correct credit.)

Mac-influenced, with DVD drive

Credit: Isamu Sanada

MacBook: Touch to believe

Credit: Gizmodo

Apple tablet, Kindle killer

Credit: Isamu Sanada

Perfect for watching movies on a plane

Credit: Isamu Sanada

Email? Why not

Credit: Isamu Sanada

Perhaps an external keyboard like old PDAs had?

Credit: Adam Benton

Apple touchbook

Credit: Gizmodo

Old iPhone, bigger

(Did you design this? Email us for the correct credit.)

First-gen iPhone tablet

Credit: Chris Messina

MacBook Tablet

Credit: PCPop.com

(Did you design this? Email us for the correct credit.)

Tablet with base

(Did you design this? Email us for the correct credit.)

With a pen? Maybe not

(Did you design this? Email us for the correct credit.)

MacBook nano

Credit: Adam Benton

Mac Touch (looks like old MacBook Pros)

(Did you design this? Email us for the correct credit.)

Digital canvas

Credit: Tommaso Gecchelin via Yanko Design

Don't Miss...

10 ways the Apple Tablet will change your life forever
10 iPhone Accessories We'd Love To Have

The 10 Most Expensive iPhone Apps

15 Things You Can Remote Control With Your iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.