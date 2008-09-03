What Will Steve Jobs Unveil Next Week? Place Your Bets! (AAPL)

Next Tuesday, Apple (AAPL) boss Steve Jobs will take the stage in San Francisco for his latest trademark, black turtleneck-and-Levis new product keynote. The theme: “Let’s rock.”



So what’s he going to show off? The consensus is that new iPods are on the way — probably a revamp of the iPod nano, maybe a new version of the iPod touch, and probably some price cuts, too. And iTunes could get some new features, though probably not the all-you-can-eat subscription service that’s been rumoured. And there’s a possibility of new MacBooks, too, or maybe something completely new, like an Apple tablet or a TV.

But while everything still a secret, that doesn’t mean our insightful readers can’t accurately forsee what what’s to come: Time for the latest Stevenote prediction game!

In the comments below, or via email to [email protected], please submit:

A list of products/services/features/statistics you think Jobs will announce, such as “new iPod nano with portrait screen” or “iPod touch with camera” or “Apple has sold five million iPhone 3Gs.”

Apple’s (AAPL) closing stock price on Sept. 9. For comparison, AAPL closed at $166.19 last night.

How we’ll score you:

You get one point for every feature/service you guess correctly. (We’re no longer penalising incorrect guesses as we’d rather foster creativity than stifle it.)

If you’re within $1 of Apple’s closing stock price on Sept. 9, we’ll give you 5 extra points. If you’re within $5, we’ll give you 1 extra point. All other guesses are worth zero.

What does the winner get? Your name in lights, SAI style. What’s that? A post proclaiming your supreme ability to predict Steve Jobs’ moves, like our WWDC winner, like our WWDC winner, Chan, or our Macworld winner, Bartek Ringlewski. Entries must be in by 12 noon ET on Sept. 9; one entry per person.

See Also:

Music Subscriptions Coming To iTunes Next Month? Nope

Is Steve Jobs Moonlighting In Customer Service?

Is Apple Losing Its Touch? The Numbers Say No

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.