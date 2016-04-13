The next 'Spider-Man' movie has a name and Robert Downey Jr. will be in it

The next Spider-Man movie finally has a name!

Star Tom Holland flew in from the “Captain America: Civil War” premiere Tuesday night to CinemaCon, the annual theatre owner convention in Las Vegas, to announce the next Spidey film will be called “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Here’s the title treatment from Marvel digital media’s vice president and executive editor, Ryan Penagos.

The title has multiple meanings. Obviously, it’s a nod to the highschool event, when the film is expected to take place. But it’s also a nod to the fact that the webcrawler returned home to Marvel (sort of) in 2015. Previously, the big screen rights for Spider-Man belonged solely to Sony Pictures. The two announced a partnership in February 2015 which would allow Spidey to appear in Disney and Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

In addition, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are collaborating on “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” The movie is being co-produced by Marvel and Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige along with Sony’s Amy Pascal.

According to The Wrap, Sony showed a short clip for the film showing Peter Parker (Holland) come home to find a black-eyed Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) hanging out with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). In the brief teaser, Stark offers Parker a job.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” will be in theatres July 7, 2017.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.