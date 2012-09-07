Someone Asked A Really Good Question: What's Romney Going To Do For Wall Street Anyway?

Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Wall Streeters have been plunking down their money right and left to elect Mitt Romney. We know it’s because they think another four years of Obama will hurt them.But Fortune just asked a question that got us thinking — How will a Romney presidency alternatively help Wall Street?



Stick with us here, because Fortune makes a couple interesting points on this:

On the subject of carried interest, he’s said that he’s in favour of reviewing the rate and possibly upping it from 15% to the normal 35%.

All he’s said about Dodd-Frank is that he’d work to repeal it (which a lot of lawmakers think is unlikely) and replace it with something “more sensible.” It should be noted that we don’t know what that “more sensible” thing is.

In terms of paying down the debt and stabilizing financial markets, we’re still not sure he’s going to do that while balancing the budget, keeping military spending where it is, and making Bush era tax cuts permanent. (That is, unless we start growing like pre-recession China, Fortune says.)

So yeah, this is actually a good question.

