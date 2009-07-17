What Will John McCain Do With The Climate Bill?

With the cap and trade bill sitting in the Senate awaiting proper debate, E&E Daily takes a very long look at John McCain’s record on climate trade and tries to come up with an idea about how he’ll vote.



Until Waxman and Markey put their names on the front page of the climate bill, McCain dominated any discussions about cap and trade legislation. He’s tried introducing the legislation three different times and each time he’s been shot down, pretty handily.

Now that there’s a piece of legislation with some popular support, some momentum, surely he’s happy? Well, not really.

And try as they might E&E can’t really provide much insight as to how McCain will vote. They’ve got Republican Senator George Voinovich implying that McCain would vote against the bill because he knows it will hurt Americans. Opposing that point of view is John McCain himself, sort of:

In contrast with GOP comments during last month’s House debate, McCain argued that a cap-and-trade bill would work during the country’s historic recession, citing the economic opportunities from a climate bill and questioning modelers who do not consider technological innovation and other ways to lower the policy’s costs. He also held firm in his opposition to a “safety valve” limit on price limits, a point environmentalists say would stymie development of low-carbon energy sources.

And McCain trumpeted the science, citing congressional delegation trips he had led to Antarctica, the North Pole and Alaska.

Our reading of the article: John McCain thinks the bill has a lot of crap in it (who doesn’t?) but when push comes to shove, he’ll exercise his influence on the debate, shape it so he’s happy, hold his nose and vote yes.

