Why 2011 Is Being Called The Year Of "The Cable Cut"

PART I: OTT and the Future of CABLE

In the world of online video, content owners are increasingly looking for ways to reach audiences in the living room, on their TVs via the open Internet. This is “over-the-top” video and it’s poised to fundamentally change the world of media consumption and delivery.



What is OTT, exactly?

While there is some industry disagreement as to what, exactly, “over-the-top” refers to, general consensus is that OTT platforms compete with traditional pay TV providers by offering an alternative, open Internet content delivery mechanism that disintermediates incumbent cable, satellite and telco TV providers. It literally means content delivered “over the top” of proprietary set-top boxes.

Some use the term more broadly to also include content from telcos and cable operators delivered via standard internet protocols, as opposed to proprietary broadcast protocols. I believe the term will continue to evolve along these lines to include all video delivered over the Internet, regardless of its origin (cable operator or otherwise). As such, OTT is best defined as premium video services delivered over the Internet to televisions and other connected devices.

In many ways OTT is about bringing the Internet video experience we’ve come to enjoy on our browsers back to the living room big screen, but with the measurement, interactivity and breadth of content made possible by the Internet.

For reasons I’ll explore in this article, OTT is extremely disruptive to incumbent pay TV operators and represents massive opportunity across multiple industry categories for both established and emerging companies looking to capture the market.

IS 2011 The Year of the Cable Cut?

OTT is quickly becoming the hottest space since mobile, with tech giants like Google, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Microsoft, Wal-Mart and just about every consumer electronics manufacturer battling for the future of the living room.

With this much activity and competition, it’s no wonder that many are calling 2011 the year of the cable cut. And there is strong supporting evidence that cable TV is indeed in trouble. For instance several articles in the media have referenced a gloomy SNL Kagan report which states that in Q2 alone over 700K subscribers abandoned cable, and 6 out of 8 operators suffered their worst quarterly subscriber losses ever.

While it’s tempting to point to over-the-top video services as the key driver here, SNL Kagan points to other factors instead, including economic woes such as low housing formation and high unemployment, as well as normal, seasonal churn from paid TV promotional trials that expire.

Other research, including analysis from Nielsen, shows that cord cutting has been limited to small, specific demographic pockets of young, emerging households, and also includes homes that are eliminating TV altogether, not necessarily replacing it with Internet video – a key distinction when measuring the breadth and impact of cord cutting.

Overall, the Nielsen study shows that the per cent of US cord-cutting homes remains stable as cable and broadband homes grow:

Still other studies and media articles indicate that cord cutting is indeed gaining serious traction, including an often-cited study by Strategy Analytics which shows that 13% of Americans surveyed plan to cut their cable within the next 12 months. According to this study these demographic pockets are young, educated and affluent, directly contradicting the claims of other analysts, such as Craig Moffett of Sanford Bernstein, who says that cord cutters are poor and over 40.

Clearly there is a significant amount of industry disagreement over the key causes and severity of cord cutting. Ultimately though I think most would agree that Internet TV is the way of the future. Despite the resistance of broadcasters, the widespread, cross-category industry support and growing consumer demand for Internet video services, coupled with the high price and growing consumer dissatisfaction with traditional operators means the future of television is most certainly “over-the-top.”

What’s not clear is when this future will arrive and who will own it.

It’s important to remember that this battle is being fought among the largest and most powerful category leaders on the planet, and will likely not be decided next year, or the year after – but rage on for several years to come.

In Part II, we’ll look at current industry leaders and the various obstacles that must be overcome in order for widespread OTT adoption to take hold.

