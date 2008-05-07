What Will It Take To Buy Take-Two? $28 (ERTS, TTWO)

Now that Take-Two (TTWO) has released GTA IV and the market has… yawned, what happens next? Electronic Arts (ERTS) goes ahead and buys Take-Two, for something in the $27 to $28 range, predicts Goldman Sachs’ Mark Wienkes. At the high end, that’d be up 5%-9% from EA’s current offer of $25.74, and 3.5%-7% from Take-Two’s current share price, $26.07.



What could change that? News that GTA IV has blown away very high expectations and forced investors to rethink Take-Two’s valuation. But we haven’t seen that yet.

See Also:

GTA Aftermath: Take-Two Shares Stay Steady (TTWO)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.