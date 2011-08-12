10 Guesses About What The iPhone 5 Will Look Like

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Unlike the iPhone 4, which turned up prematurely in bar, or the iPad 2 design which was leaked via Chinese manufacturers, we don’t really know what the iPhone 5 is going to look like.Some iPhone 5 cases have leaked, but it’s unclear if those leaked cases are for real, or if they’re purely speculative.



As for reporting on the iPhone 5’s design, we’ve heard two opposing stories. Either It’s going to be a small bump from the iPhone 4. Think of it as the iPhone 4S, just like the iPhone 3GS was a bump from the iPhone 3G. Or, it’s going to be a massive redesign.

Bottom line: We have no idea what it will look like.

And this has Apple fans, and photoshop experts, dreaming up their own designs, notes Gizmodo who took a look at some of the fakes. We’ve also taken a look at some of the best and worst guesses we’ve seen floating around. Check them out and let us know what you think. If you have a better idea, send it to [email protected]

