10 Guesses About What The iPhone 5 Will Look Like

Unlike the iPhone 4, which turned up prematurely in bar, or the iPad 2 design which was leaked via Chinese manufacturers, we don’t really know what the iPhone 5 is going to look like.Some iPhone 5 cases have leaked, but it’s unclear if those leaked cases are for real, or if they’re purely speculative.
As for reporting on the iPhone 5’s design, we’ve heard two opposing stories. Either It’s going to be a small bump from the iPhone 4. Think of it as the iPhone 4S, just like the iPhone 3GS was a bump from the iPhone 3G. Or, it’s going to be a massive redesign.
Bottom line: We have no idea what it will look like.
And this has Apple fans, and photoshop experts, dreaming up their own designs, notes Gizmodo who took a look at some of the fakes. We’ve also taken a look at some of the best and worst guesses we’ve seen floating around. Check them out and let us know what you think. If you have a better idea, send it to [email protected]
This is the first iPhone 5 mockup we saw, and one of our favourites. It looks a lot like the iPad 2.
This one comes from a site called Giz China, and it looks like a marriage of iPhone 4 and iPhone 3GS
This is NOT a mock of an iPhone 5, it's just an iPhone 4 with a sticker on it, but 9 to 5 Mac reported the iPhone 5 could have a metal backing and look like an iPhone 4, so this is a guess
A reader sent Gizmodo this rendering. It's 100% fan art, not likely to be something Apple would release.
Here's another piece of guesswork that we saw through a Google image search (If you made this, please let us know so we can give you credit)
This isn't a mock up, it's a spy shot sent into 9 to 5 Mac of an Apple employee allegedly using an iPhone 5 on the train
We might not know what the hardware is going to look like, but we know what's coming for the software
