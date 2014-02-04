Here's What Will Happen To 'Hunger Games' And Philip Seymour Hoffman's Other Unfinished Films

Lionsgate/’Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ The actor’s death will not affect ‘Hunger Games’ release dates, despite his hefty role in the upcoming two films.

Philip Seymour was found dead in his West Village apartment this weekend of an apparent drug overdose.

As his Hollywood colleagues mourn the actor’s loss, many are still left wondering what happens to Hoffman’s many projects he had in the works.

Hoffman had a fairly hefty role in “The Hunger Games” franchise, having just been introduced as game master Plutarch Heavensbee in November’s super successful “Catching Fire,” which earned nearly $860 million at the box office.

At the time of his death, Hoffman was just finishing up shooting on “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2,” but Lionsgate says his passing won’t affect either film’s Nov. 21, 2014 and Nov. 20, 2015 release date.

According to Lionsgate, the majority of Hoffman’s scenes had been completed, with just seven days left to shoot on “Mockingjay — Part 2.”

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay” cast and crew released a joint statement saying, “Philip Seymour Hoffman was a singular talent and one of the most gifted actors of our generation. We’re very fortunate that he graced our ‘Hunger Games’ family. Losing him in his prime is a tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Philip’s family.”

Meanwhile, Variety reports “Hoffman was also attached to direct the Prohibition era drama Ezekiel Moss, which Exclusive Media was set to start selling at the European Film Market in Berlin” but due to the circumstances, “the company released a statement saying it will not be presenting the film to buyers, ‘while producers explore the next steps for the film.'”

But with five projects currently in the works, Hoffman had an additional two in the can.

Thriller “A Most Wanted Man,” co-starring Rachel McAdams and Robin Wright, is scheduled for an August release, while IFC has yet to finalise release plans for “God’s Pocket,” which Hoffman promoted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.