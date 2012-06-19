Here's What Will Get Axed In The Massive US defence Cuts [Presentation]

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

The Senate Armed Services Committee came out with their fiscal year 2013 defence authorization bill, and we’ve been spending the time since reading the massive tome to find out what’s going down in 2013. Check out an updated version of this post here.



This one is a total game changer. There are $59 billion worth of cuts.

We read, analysed, and tore up the bill, finding out which programs get cut, which are scaled back and which are wiped out entirely.

There are multiple programs — the C-130, the MEADS missile system, the Global Hawk drone — all getting slashed to bits. There’s also across the board personnel cuts that you’ve just got to see.

If you want to know anything about the future of the military, you’ve got to see this.

We learned about what pork is prized by different committees, which programs the Department of defence is begging to drop, and which longstanding procurement contracts were unceremoniously killed.

Nothing is safe. Absolutely nothing.

