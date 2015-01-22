Here's Your First Look At What A Game Will Look Like On The Apple Watch

Since Apple unveiled the Apple Watch in September, people have been wondering what games will look like on the watch’s small display.

Luckily the game studio behind Tiny Tower just shared with Touch Arcade a mockup of how their upcoming game “Letterpad” will look like on the Apple Watch, and it’s a good example of how basic puzzle games will appear on the watch’s 1.5-inch display.

Letterpad, which shares similarities to word-search game Boggle, asks players to form words that relate to a certain topic. The game will launch with 200 puzzles, and it’s also being developed for iPhone in addition to the Apple Watch.

Letterpad is still in development, so the look and layout could still change before launch. And while it’s not a graphically intense game, it’s nice to see how the Apple Watch’s display can play nice with simpler games.

As we get closer to the launch of the Apple Watch, which we’re hearing will be around March, it will be interesting to see how visually complex games like Hearthstone or Angry Birds approach the new platform, and if they choose to release standalone apps or simply opt for push notifications.

