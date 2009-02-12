What Will CNBC Do Without PajamaGram Commercials? (CLIP)

Maybe like us, you’ve noticed that CNBC plays ads for PajamaGrams and Vermont Teddy Bears 273 times each day — probably because the ad market sucks right now and third-rate, direct response commercials are they best they can get.



Anyway, they do. 273 times. Each day.

And this led us to wonder: Will CNBC survive past Valentine’s Day this Saturday, when — we hope — there will no longer be any reason to run the ads?

That’s all, thought over.

Here’s a clip for one of the commercials if you want to feel our pain:



Pajama-Gram On CNBC from AlleyInsider on YouTube.

