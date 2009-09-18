New York-based Web video software startup Boxee raised $6 million in August. (Boxee makes it easier to watch Web video on your computer or hacked Apple TV box. In the future, it’ll be on set-top boxes, and ideally, your cable box.) Yesterday, the company announced that it has hired a new head of product, CollegeHumor cofounder Zach Klein.



What’s next for Boxee and its 600,000 users? Founder and CEO Avner Ronen explains:

Roll out Boxee in “beta” preview mode — it’s in rough “alpha” mode now.

Get more content into Boxee. It recently added MLB.TV’s live baseball service.

Get Boxee on more devices, but not develop any hardware. (At least a couple devices next year.)

Hire someone to negotiate with consumer electronics companies.

Increase Boxee’s user base to 3 million users by the end of 2010.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.