What Will Apple Unveil In New York? (AAPL)

The latest from the Apple rumour mill: Music group Linkin Park will play a “special show” in New York, in conjunction with Apple. Steve Jobs isn’t in the concert business, so if the rumour is true, it’s likely that the band would be the musical guest for one of Jobs’ new-product keynotes.



What would he unveil? Bits’ Saul Hansell points out that Apple is expected to announce new laptops soon that use Intel’s latest chips. Jobs is also due to show off more details of the iPhone’s software developers kit, which he announced last October.

Hansell also assumes a musical guest means a music announcement, which he suggests could be Jobs announcing that he’s finally convinced all four major record labels to let him sell their songs DRM-free on iTunes.

But we’re all ears. And we’re also a bit puzzled why Apple would have anything to do with Linkin Park, which was once a very big band but isn’t anymore. Any other ideas?

