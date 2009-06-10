What Wikipedia Looks Like Printed

Nicholas Carlson

Rob Matthews, who created this 5,000 page printed version of WIkipedia’s featured articles, says “Reproducing Wikipedia in a dysfunctional physical form helps to question its use as an internet resource.” We disagree, and can only mourn for Wikipedia cofounder Jimmy Wales, who turned the thing into non-profit back during the last Internet advertising bust.

