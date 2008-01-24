What Wii Shortage? Nintendo Doubles Profit, Raises Guidance

Nintendo’s world-beating Wii game console helped the company boost profits by 96.3% in the last 9 months, and led the company to raise its full-year revenue forecast by 5%. The rising Yen/slumping dollar kept Nintendo from boosting its profit goals, though.

The Wii continues to be the success story of the current video game cycle: Nintendo has sold 20 million of the (relatively) cheap machines, 14 million of those in the last 3 quarters. It continues to spank competition from Microsoft and Sony’s feature-laden game consoles that retail for much more, and Nintendo plans on selling at least another 4 million Wiis in the next quarter. The only real critique of the company: Supply problems kept it from selling many more machines over the last year.

NPD Group says that U.S. game and software sales hit $17.9 billion last year, up 43% from 2006.

