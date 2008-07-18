What White People Like: A Blog-Inspired Book

Blogs that begat books seeed like a good idea, but only on paper — very few books that started out on Blogger or TypePad have sold well. One possible exception: “Stuff White People Like,” a Random House paperback based on the satirical site. It has sold about 10,000 copies in its first two weeks and is about to land on the New York Times paperback non-fiction best sellers list, Portfolio reports.



But before we declare the blog-to-book boom back on, we should note even this title has a long way to go. Publishers Weekly editor Sara Nelson estimates that it will have to sell 75,000 copies to recoup author Christian Lander’s $300,000 advance.

