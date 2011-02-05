What White House Economist Austan Goolsbee Said About Today's Jobs Report

Photo: Bloomberg

Austan Goolsbee was on Bloomberg TV today to talk about the jobs report.Here’s what he said



On today’s jobs report:

“We’ve got some uncertainties here. Some from the two different surveys–there’s a survey of people and there’s a survey of businesses–and they’re giving slightly different signals. The business survey is affected to some degree by the severe weather the week they did the survey. I think overall it still shows progress continuing. We’ve got +50,000 private sector jobs, a fairly sharp drop in the unemployment rate. Whatever the overall, it’s clear that we continued to add jobs in the private sector. We’ve added more than a million in the last year. It’s not near enough. We’ve got to do more to keep the unemployment rate down and to keep getting people back to work.”

On job creation not being enough to get the jobless rate below 8%:

“I would say that the unemployment rate is dropping and in that survey is dropping–not because people are leaving the labour force, but in the survey of individuals there are jobs getting created. On the payroll survey side, which is the establishments where we saw the weaker than expected number, we’ll have to see what comes out. You never want to take any one month as being definitive. There’s a lot of variability on both the unemployment rate and the payroll side. The President’s outline in the State of the Union and in his overall program–‘the way we are going to win the future is to innovate, educate and build in America’–and so we’ve got to just keep pressing ahead. It’s good that the unemployment rate came down; we want the payroll jobs number to be bigger in a month where there isn’t snow. And next month hopefully it will be bigger. But we’ve got to do more because this isn’t enough.”

On House budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan’s plan to cut $32 billion dollars and its effect on the economy and jobs:

“The President’s budget is going to come out in a week or so, and in that budget the President is going to show that he is clearly serious about fiscal responsibility in the country. The fiscal responsibility that we’ve got to address is in the medium run. The reason we have a big deficit this year is because we’re coming out of the worst recession since 1929. We both agree the President’s going to have cuts down to discretionary levels that were last seen under Eisenhower. The question is where to cut and the President doesn’t think you can cut the innovation, education and the things that are the seed corn for growing in the future.”

Goolsbee on the unrest in Egypt and its impact on oil prices:

“Obviously, we’re monitoring this closely. You have not seen a severe impact on oil prices thus far, but we’re certainly paying attention to that and it’s an area of concern.”

“The primary direct impact on the economy would be through oil prices so that’s what we’re trying to monitor.”

