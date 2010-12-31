Here Are The Top 10 News Stories America Was Searching For In 2010

America: Here’s the news you were searching for in 2010.

Google Zeitgeist has posted its fasted rising search queries for 2010, including graphs showing how the popularity of these searches ebbed and flowed over the year.

The “fastest rising queries” are the most popular searches conducted in 2010 which were then ranked based on how much their popularity increased compared to 2009.

Some terms on the list were defined by one clear spike. “Haiti” peaked dramatically in early January of 2010 but returned to maintain a steady low.

Other terms like “unemployment” and “lindsay lohan” managed to renew interest every few months by getting back into the headlines.

One noticeable absence in this list is Julian Assange and WikiLeaks. Based on the charts Google uses it appears they only measured searches through November, which might explain why the story, which has exploded this month, didn’t make the cut.

Click through the following to see what news story was most popular and at what point during the year its popularity spiked and when and how it tapered off.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.