What Were The "Sensitive Issues" Tim Geithner Discussed With Japanese Finance Minister Naoto Kan?

:



Finance Minister Naoto Kan said Friday he discussed a range of “sensitive issues” with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner ahead of a meeting of the Group of Seven industrial powers.

But Kan told reporters he was asked by Geithner not to disclose the details of their talks, though noting that Japan and the United States shared views that the two countries face “sort of similar difficulties” in rebuilding economic growth and public finances.

Apparently one of the subjects discussed, according to the article, was financial regulation, which makes sense.

We also have to wonder whether Geithner is nervous about Japan’s gigantic pile of Treasuries, and what the ageing, debt-laden nation plans to do with them going forward.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.