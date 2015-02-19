See how different touchscreens were back in 1982

Early touchscreens were far from the multitouch displays found on the newest iPhone or iPad, and a 1982 episode of BBC’s “Tomorrow’s World” shows exactly why.

While modern touchscreen displays use either a resistive or capacitive display to sense what your finger is touching, touchscreens in 1982 actually used a grid of intersecting infared light beams. When your finger touched the glass of the display, it would interrupt the horizontal and vertical infared light beams, sending a coordinate of where your finger was to the TV.

So what were touchscreens used for back then, as smartphones were more than a decade away? You’ll have to watch the video to find out, but it involves yellow balloons and air pistols.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

[via Gizmodo]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.