This graphic shows how tweaking the same banana-bread recipe can result in 12 different cakes

Rachel Askinasi/Insider Each of my 12 banana bread loaves and the mistakes that made them.

In a recent attempt to figure out how baking banana bread can go wrong, I used one basic recipe to make a dozen mini loaves.

With each batch, I made one seemingly small mistake on purpose to see how each would affect the way the bread looked and tasted.

Leaving out sugar severely muted the flavour of the bread, and not using enough flour gave the bread a caramelised crust.

The side-by-side images illustrate how even the smallest of changes can impact the way banana bread turns out.

I’ve never tasted a bad loaf of banana bread, but that doesn’t mean mistakes can’t happen.

I set out to see if it was possible to mess up the iconic breakfast cake (the answer is yes, it is very possible) by making twelve versions of banana bread using the same recipe, while tweaking the ingredients in each one to see what would happen.

For this experiment, I looked into several recipes from chefs and celebrities to find the most basic, easy-to-follow recipe that required the most common ingredients, and settled on Joanna Gaines’ recipe for fresh banana bread. The Magnolia founder’s recipe calls for flour, brown sugar, baking soda, salt, eggs, melted butter, vanilla extract, and very ripe bananas.

When it came to deciding which errors I would make, I looked into some of the most common baking mistakes and thought about my own mishaps as an amateur baker. Then, I started baking and recorded what happened as I went through the list.

Mistakes included:

Not using enough flour; Packing my flour and using too much of it; Using too many eggs; Leaving out eggs completely; Mistaking baking powder for baking soda; Not using enough butter; Using too much butter; Forgetting to melt my butter; Not using enough sugar; Using too much sugar; Adding extra bananas; Using an unripe banana.



Here’s how the banana bread turned out in the case of each mistake made (you can click on the image below to make it larger):

I know from experience that banana bread freezes extremely well. Even still, what would I have done with 12 full-sized banana bread loaves in my freezer? To cut down on leftovers and in an effort to minimise food waste and use the smallest amount of ingredients I could, I quartered the recipe’s measurements and used miniature loaf tins.

That means instead of 12 sticks of butter, I used three; instead of around 54 bananas, I used 12; and instead of 24 eggs, I used six.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider You can tell the difference between loaves just by looking at them.

The mistakes I’d be cautious of making again are swapping out baking soda for baking powder and not using enough sugar as both really negatively affected the flavour of the bread, in my opinion; I found that baking powder gave it an artificial taste while skimping on the sugar totally muted the flavour.

But, through this process, my hypothesis of “the more bananas, the better the bread” was confirmed. In fact, I would recommend adding an additional, very ripe banana as well as one unripe banana for the best fruit effect. That combo will leave you with a super moist, flavorful, and deliciously chunky loaf.

Now, all I have to do is find a way to use all the banana bread taking over my freezer. But hey, I’m not complaining!

