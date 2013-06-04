Here's What Went Wrong At Zynga Right Before Today's Layoffs

About 522 people lost their jobs at Zynga today, after a year or more of turmoil at the company. Trading in Zynga stock was halted on the news. Zynga has had difficulty transitioning from social games to mobile games — where the real action is right now.



Business Insider’s Nicholas Carlson and Jay Yarow debate what went wrong:

Produced by Business Insider Video

