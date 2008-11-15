What Went Wrong At Valleywag? Denton Confesses

Valleywag will be folded into Gawker.com. Gawker Media owner Nick Denton gave the Industry Standard’s (and ex-Valleywager) Jordan Golson some 20/20 hindsight:



When asked what he would have done differently with Valleywag after it was announced that the site was closing, Gawker Media head-honcho Denton said he “probably wouldn’t have paid out those big bonuses to [writers] at the start of the year!”

Ah, could this mean the famed Gawker “pay-for-page-views” plan was a failure?

Nah. “Worked too well!” Denton told me. “The traffic increased by way more than we expected and it worked out for [the writers]!”

