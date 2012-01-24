What We Missed In Last Night's GOP Debate: Rick Perry Shooting Himself In the Foot

Photo: CNBC

Parting is such sweet sorrow.It’s hard to say that the Republican presidential debates will be quite the same without Rick Perry taking the podium. With Perry suspending his campaign yesterday, the debating field has been whittled to four and become decidedly more predictable.



Last night we got to see Newt Gingrich and Rick Santorum swing away at Mitt Romney and each other in one final attempt to sway South Carolina voters, and Ron Paul stand by his libertarian message.

But the beauty of a Perry-filled debate was unpredictability. After all, who really knew what he would say next? So to celebrate that aspect of the former governor, here are Rick Perry’s top five debate moments.

