Tell us the weirdest thing a boss has asked you to do

Bosses are just like everyone else. They can turn out to be complete weirdos too.

According to a recent CareerBuilder survey, one in five workers reported that an employer had asked them to do something completely unrelated to their job.

Respondents listed the weird commands that they’d received from their boss, including:

• Tasting a dog treat

• Fixing a cell phone that had been dropped in a toilet

• Removing a dead raccoon from a truck

• Organising a high school reunion

Business Insider wants to hear about the bizarre requests that you’ve gotten from a boss.

Share your experience in the anonymous Google form below, and we may include your response in an upcoming article. You get bonus points if you can share any lessons learned from the experience.

