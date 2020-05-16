Weed sales are skyrocketing. Check out what it's like to get it delivered to your door during the pandemic.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cannabis sales shot through the roof during the coronavirus pandemic with legalised states seeing a bump in business and delivery becoming more popular.

Eight out of eleven states with legalised marijuana deemed recreational marijuana an essential business.

Check out what it’s like to visit a dispensary or ordering delivery during the pandemic.

Cannabis sales have weathered the coronavirus pandemic well despite stay-at-home orders around the country.

In fact, sales have been booming in states with recreational cannabis markets such as California, Colorado, Oregon, and Alaska, according to Reuters. Legalised states have seen a 50% increase in business across the board with some states such as Michigan getting a 57% increase in sales, according to The Detroit News.

Most legalised states, such as California, categorised medical and recreational marijuana sales as essential, according to a report by Market Watch. Some states, like Massachusetts, only deemed medical marijuana as essential and shut down recreational stores. Nevada is only allowing delivery while Maine recreational stores have yet to open since legalization, the report said.

While the cannabis industry has fared well during the pandemic, the process for customers purchasing marijuana has changed as delivery becomes more popular, and social distancing is required inside shops.

Read on to see what visiting a dispensary or ordering delivery is like during the pandemic.

Ashlee Mason, 26, stands in an empty store at The Pottery Cannabis Dispensary, as marijuana deliveries increase amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A delivery advertisement at The Pottery Cannabis Dispensary notifies customers that the number of people who can enter the store at one time will be limited.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

That’s why a social distancing sign on the floor encourages customers to choose delivery options.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Although some customers still visit the store in Los Angeles, California.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Signs remind those who do decide to visit the store in person not to touch the glass in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Customers and staff wear face masks and social distance inside the store.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The Pottery Cannabis Dispensary advertises cannabis delivery above the store as part of its marketing efforts.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Delivery partner Alex Brown, 27, carries a bag for a customer at The Pottery Cannabis Dispensary.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Brown delivers a bag for a customer in a wealthy neighbourhood of Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Patty Pappas, 54, receives a delivery order from The Pottery Cannabis Dispensary.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

“Most of it is just to help relieve anxiety and sort of to take the place of a bottle of wine or a beer,” Pappas told Reuters.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Pappas received an order of cannabis tonics and topical creams, according to Reuters.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

