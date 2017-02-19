19 stunning photos that show how different weddings are around the world

gogumastick/EyeEm A bride tosses her bouquet in Prague.

Wedding traditions vary greatly around the world. In the Czech Republic a tree is planted in the couple’s honour, and in India weddings often last for multiple days, with various rituals taking place in the family’s home.

Perhaps one of the biggest cultural differences is the amount of money couples spend on their celebrations. According to The Knot’s 2015 Real Weddings Study, Americans are spending an average of $US32,641 on their weddings, while Europeans spend much less, averaging about $US5,000.

But no matter where the celebration occurs, you can usually spot a happy bride and groom beaming at the camera. In celebration of that, the photo-sharing app EyeEm gathered some of their users’ best shots of modern weddings all over the world. Keep scrolling to see them.

Hong Kong jantong/EyeEm Austin, Texas jinchuferrer/EyeEm Prague gogumastick/EyeEm Naples, Italy lemou/EyeEm Berlin Moni_Zitroni/EyeEm Shah Alam, Malaysia nazirazhari/EyeEm India prakashmullapudi/EyeEm Malaysia rahim_isam/EyeEm Antelope Island, Utah McCutcheon/EyeEm Toronto Alohajenae/EyeEm Limassol, Cyprus xenophonkapa73/EyeEm Romania Alexsporea/EyeEm Birmingham, United Kingdom Bunty B/EyeEm Tokyo emmyny0531/EyeEm Asturias, Spain Daria y Jose/EyeEm Lippstadt, Germany julibild/EyeEm Ly Son Island, Quang Ngai Province, Vietnam ndviet96/EyeEm United Kingdom RosieKelly/EyeEm London Vikyr/EyeEm

