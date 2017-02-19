19 stunning photos that show how different weddings are around the world

Sarah Jacobs
Gogumastick praguegogumastick/EyeEmA bride tosses her bouquet in Prague.

Wedding traditions vary greatly around the world. In the Czech Republic a tree is planted in the couple’s honour, and in India weddings often last for multiple days, with various rituals taking place in the family’s home.

Perhaps one of the biggest cultural differences is the amount of money couples spend on their celebrations. According to The Knot’s 2015 Real Weddings Study, Americans are spending an average of $US32,641 on their weddings, while Europeans spend much less, averaging about $US5,000.

But no matter where the celebration occurs, you can usually spot a happy bride and groom beaming at the camera. In celebration of that, the photo-sharing app EyeEm gathered some of their users’ best shots of modern weddings all over the world. Keep scrolling to see them.

Hong Kong

jantong/EyeEm

Austin, Texas

jinchuferrer/EyeEm

Prague

gogumastick/EyeEm

Naples, Italy

lemou/EyeEm

Berlin

Moni_Zitroni/EyeEm

Shah Alam, Malaysia

nazirazhari/EyeEm

India

prakashmullapudi/EyeEm

Malaysia

rahim_isam/EyeEm

Antelope Island, Utah

McCutcheon/EyeEm

Toronto

Alohajenae/EyeEm

Limassol, Cyprus

xenophonkapa73/EyeEm

Romania

Alexsporea/EyeEm

Birmingham, United Kingdom

Bunty B/EyeEm

Tokyo

emmyny0531/EyeEm

Asturias, Spain

Daria y Jose/EyeEm

Lippstadt, Germany

julibild/EyeEm

Ly Son Island, Quang Ngai Province, Vietnam

ndviet96/EyeEm

United Kingdom

RosieKelly/EyeEm

London

Vikyr/EyeEm

