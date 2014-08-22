This Is What Wearable Devices Still Need In Order To Take Off

There are plenty of wearable devices already out there, but so far consumers haven’t shown much interest in them. The only devices that have seen much success have been fitness-focused wrist bands.

For broader-use wearables to really take off, people need apps that will will actually make the devices worth owning and using — apps that can do a lot more when accessed on the wrist or in front of a person’s face than on a phone. But so far, wearable app stores have been minimally stocked.

Developers still need to build the “killer app” designed uniquely for wearables that will make the devices compelling for still-sceptical mainstream consumers.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we make sense of the current wearable and wearable apps landscape. We look at why app ecosystems are currently so minimally stocked, explore the types of wearables that are likeliest to take off, and try to pinpoint a few “killer apps” that could make the devices truly compelling. We also look at the strong potential for Google or Apple to instantly take over the app market.

Here is some key information about the current state of wearable apps:

In full, the report:

