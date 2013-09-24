Here Are The Amenities Rich Americans Want Most In Their Mansions

“Open floor plans” is the newest buzz phrase for wealthy real estate buyers.

A new survey from real estate franchise Coldwell Banker Previews International and research firm Luxury Institute asked 300 Americans with an annual income of more than $US250,000 about their real estate shopping habits.

In response to a question about the most important residential amenities, 39% said a home with an open floor plan was more important than it to them than it was three years ago, and 32% said a fully automated home that they could control via remote or voice activation was more important.

Of less importance to today’s wealthy buyers were tennis courts, safe rooms , and multiple garages:

Here are a few other interesting points from the study:

38% of those surveyed own two or more homes. Only 6% own another home outside of the U.S.

The average purchase price for wealthy consumers’ most recent residential property was $US1.6 million.

The most important factor when purchasing a home was by far its location, with 70% of respondents said it was the most important factor in their last real estate purchase.

Younger buyers are driving the luxury real estate market: 43% of Americans aged 21 to 55 with a household income of $US250,000 are considering another residential property in the next year, and spent almost twice the amount on homes than those aged 55+ ($2.1 million compared to $US1.1 million).

Check out the full study here.

