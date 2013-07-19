What Some Of The Biggest Names In Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known At Age 20

“What do you know now that you wish you had known at age 20?”



That’s the question Benjamin Ling, a partner at venture capital firm Khosla Ventures, posed to to his Twitter followers two weeks ago.

Thanks to the reputation he garnered from his senior roles at Google, YouTube, and Facebook, Ling was able to get answers from a range of big names in Silicon Valley, from the CEO of Reddit to one of the founders of Sun Microsystems.

Many of the responses focus on the importance of building relationships, the importance of perseverance, and advice for those looking to start their own companies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.