Here Are All The Changes We Hope Cadillac Makes In The Next Escalade

Photo: Alex Davies / Business Insider

Last month, we spent a few days driving the Platinum version of the 2013 Escalade, the fully outfitted luxury SUV that starts at $83,540.It’s a luxurious boat of a car, and was significantly more comfortable for our trip from New York to Washington, D.C. and back, than a crowded bus.



This is the third generation since the SUV was introduced in 1999, and we liked a lot about it. But when compared to the latest models of competing luxury SUVs, it loses out.

That’s because Cadillac is getting ready to release the next generation Escalade, and the car we drove is rather old hat.

Nonetheless, sales of the SUV have remained steady, according to Todd Brown, who leads Escalade marketing, a good sign for a car near the end of its run.

But to compete with the new offerings in a competitive market, including the excellent brand new Range Rover and fully redesigned Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, the Escalade needs a few big updates.

Rather than a full breakdown of what we thought of this Escalade, here is what we hope to see in the next generation.

