What I Really Want To See From Apple's Next Huge Event

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) is just about one week away.



At WWDC, Apple will reveal a new iteration of iOS, the software running iPhones and iPads. It’s also expected to announce changes to OSX, which runs its laptops and desktops.

This will be the first time Apple has made a product announcement in 230 days. We’re excited to see what Apple has up its sleeve.

In preparation for the event, we’ve put together a list of things we want to see from Apple.

A new look for iOS iOS is still the best operating system in the world. But it is getting a little stale in the looks department. We look forward to a stylish redesign. Jony Ive on stage Ive is now The Man at Apple. In the past he's been hesitant to be a part of Apple's big events. We would love to see him step up to the stage and talk about how and why he's tweaked iOS. Subway stops and directions in Maps This should have been in Apple's Maps last year. The ability to mute/change the volume on turn-by-turn directions Apple Maps doesn't allow a user to mute the voice guided directions. This can be very annoying. It's also louder than the volume from the Music app, or podcasts. So, if you have music on your phone Siri is yelling directions at you. It would be nice to mute or tweak the volume. One more for Apple Maps: Let us zoom out on turn-by-turn When you punch in directions to Apple Maps, you can't pinch out to see your route very easily. Apple should let that happen. iCloud improvements iCloud isn't great for data syncing, which is why many developers don't use it. While it's good at remembering which apps you have on your phone, it doesn't store passwords, so you have to log in all over again. (Perhaps there's a security reason for this, but it's a common complaint.) The ability to change defaults We want to be able to choose our native applications. If we want Chrome or Firefox to be our primary browser, it should be an option. If we want Google Maps to be the default, let it happen. A better system for getting to settings. We've been banging this drum forever. We want an Android-like option to pull from the top and get access to WiFi, Bluetooth, and aeroplane mode. Siri speed improvements Siri has problems. One of the biggest is that it's too slow and clunky. Apple should make it faster. A much better version of Safari The newest version of Safari for the desktop is bad. Apple users should get a browser that's as good as Chrome. What might iOS look like? Click Here For A Beautiful iPhone Software Redesign Concept >

