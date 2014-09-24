What We Want In The iPhone 7

The iPhone 6 was just released into the wild last week, and so far it’s selling like crazy.

People are loving the bigger screen, the better camera specs, and the new larger sizes.

Leading up to the Apple event on Sept. 9, though, there was a ton of speculation and rumours bouncing around about what the iPhone 6 would possibly have. We pretty much knew the device would come in two sizes as far back as February. And we even had an inkling that the camera lens would protrude.

But then there are the rumours that didn’t pan out. So let’s raise a glass to those guys, and hopefully we’ll see them in the next iteration of the phone, or at least the iPhone 7 a few years from now.

