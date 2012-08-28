What We Saw At The Edinburgh Fringe, The Planet's Largest theatre And Comedy Festival

The Scotsman Hotel building in Edinburgh.

Photo: Jim Edwards / BI

Every August, the entire city of Edinburgh, Scotland, gets completely taken over by the Fringe Festival, the largest arts event on the planet. It’s also probably the largest standup comedy festival.This year, there were 1,857,202 tickets sold for 42,096 performances of 2,695 shows in 279 venues. (And that’s not counting the free shows, of which there are 814.)



The festival, heavily sponsored by alcohol brands such as Foster’s and Deuchars, injects about £140 million into the Scottish economy annually. It’s virtually impossible to get a hotel room in Edinburgh in August if you haven’t booked months ahead.

We went for the last week of the Fringe and had a heck of a time. Here’s what we saw.

