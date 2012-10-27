10 Things We Learned From Watching The 'Iron Man 3' Trailer

Photo: YouTube screencap
If you’re like us, you’ve watched the “Iron Man 3” trailer more than once.The relatively somber picture of a dark Tony Stark left us with a lot of questions.
What’s the deal with Guy Pearce’s role in the film? Why are there so many Iron Man suits? And, who’s the girl making moves on Stark?
If the trailer left you confused as to where the sequel is heading, we’ve broken it down for you including some answers to the very vague released plot and a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it giant stuffed pink bunny and tattoo.
There's a six-story comic from 2005-2006 follows the invention of a serum / virus, 'Extremis.' The serum is supposed to be used solely for military purposes to engineer a Super Soldier.
Parts of the 'Extremis' storyline were used in the first film for Stark's origin story (the bomb exploding during his tour in Afghanistan, taking deathly shrapnel to the chest, etc.).
The serum basically reboots the entire human system with better organs, faster reflexes and healing abilities among other heightened senses. Sounds great until you find out it's only compatible with about 2.5 per cent of the population.
We're betting the film will most likely follow the fallout of how this serum affects Aldrich Killian (involved with its creation), Tony Stark, the government, and particularly how The Mandarin sees it as beneficial.
Sure, Ben Kingsley is being touted as the main bad guy, Mandarin.
However, how many superhero movies three films deep (Spider-Man, TDKR) do you know to play ball with one main antagonist?
We got a look at Guy Pearce who will be playing the role of Aldrich Killian, the geneticist who serves as one of the bad guys in the 'Extremis' story arc.
As well, comic character Eric Slavin (James Badge) will be introduced in the film. In the comics, he goes on to become a RoboCop-esque cyborg villain Coldblood.
If we're following the 'Extremis' storyline, Stark should be able to assemble and disassemble the Iron Man suit simply with no more than a thought, something which appears clear in the trailer.
It's unclear whether Stark may have lost control of a suit that's now operating alone or whether someone else is inside the suit.
However, it could possibly be a dream sequence.
Suits seen in the trailer include the Extremis suit and another that's heavily patriotic-themed dubbed the Iron Patriot.
There's been talk about whether this is an updated War Machine suit or different military garb worn by James Badge Dale who plays Eric Slavin.
Fun Fact: In the comics, Norman Osborn ('Spider-Man') once wore an Iron Patriot suit as part of an anti-Avengers group.
Actress Rebecca Hall is playing Maya Hansen in the film. If you're familiar with the character, she's known to be a love interest of Stark's.
However, this isn't her we see in the photo to the right, since we get a look at Hansen earlier in the trailer here.
Instead, the photo to the right shows actress Stephanie Szostak 'The Devil Wears Prada,' and it looks like things may get kind of heated between the two. There's no listing for her character's role on IMDB. We're thinking she could be Bethany Cabe, Stark's once bodyguard girlfriend.
This is the most bizarre item we found in the Iron Man 3 trailer.
The main villain has a tattoo on the back of his neck which suspiciously looks like the Captain America symbol.
