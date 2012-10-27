10 Things We Learned From Watching The 'Iron Man 3' Trailer

With new love interests in the third film will Potts get the axe?

Photo: YouTube screencap

If you’re like us, you’ve watched the “Iron Man 3” trailer more than once.The relatively somber picture of a dark Tony Stark left us with a lot of questions.



What’s the deal with Guy Pearce’s role in the film? Why are there so many Iron Man suits? And, who’s the girl making moves on Stark?

If the trailer left you confused as to where the sequel is heading, we’ve broken it down for you including some answers to the very vague released plot and a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it giant stuffed pink bunny and tattoo.

