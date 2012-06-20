5 New Things We Noticed In This Just-Released 'Dark Knight Rises' Trailer

Photo: The Dark Knight Rises screenshot

When the supposed “third and final” theatrical trailer came out in May for “The Dark Knight Rises,” we accepted we wouldn’t receive any more spoilers until the film’s release.Then the MTV Movie Awards exclusive footage popped up, followed by TV spot after TV spot, rehashing every other trailer with an added scene here and there.



There’s only so much more “new footage” we can view before we’ve seen the entire film. So, every time a new spot appeared, we began to turn a blind eye; however, today’s 2:17 minute Nokia trailer caught our attention.

Why? Well, for starters, villain Bane refers to Batman by name.

Intrigued? So were we. This wasn’t the only bit we learned from watching the trailer.

Watch the new bit then see what we’ve learned …

First, watch this brand new trailer below and then we'll tell you what we learned from it ... Here's what we know: Bane knows Batman's identity. We've seen the glimpse of Batman on the right before. Now, we get to see him turn around unveiling Bane behind him. Not only do we get to see the two meet during what we believe to be, a pinnacle moment of the film (Bane discards of Bruce's broken mask a few shots later); however, we get to hear the villain refer to Batman as 'Mr. Wayne.' If you're of the belief the film will follow the 'Knightfall' storyline (as we are), then this shouldn't come as a shock since we know Bane learns the Caped Crusader's identity. In the film, this probably occurs while Bane's goons are looting Wayne Manor, a moment witnessed countless times in the trailers. Another reason we shouldn't be surprised: We've seen glimpses of Bane and Batman fighting in the batcave before (fastforward to 1:52 in trailer). Isn't this just another part of the batcave? The looting of Gotham is more prominent than we imagined. We've seen burglars / looters in Wayne Manor in previous TV spots and trailers. As well, we've seen the large throngs of people lined in masses throughout Gotham. However, we bring this up given news of a new Batman game, 'The Fire Rises,' that will be released online free to the public prior to the film's release on July 19. The real-time strategy game will allow users to play as henchmen asking them to pillage Gotham City during Bane's uprising and obtain valuables before the Gotham Police arrive on scene. Sound familiar? Watch the trailer and this is practically mirrored from :44 to :50 of the trailer. Is Batman chasing Bane through the streets of Gotham? We've seen this shot of Batman numerous times. Now, we get a look at his pursuer, and there's a man held captive on the back of the other motorcycle. If we're not mistaken, we've seen the tie-wearing captive before in an earlier trailer at Bane's mercy (forgive us for not remembering which one). Another reason we believe Bane drives the cycle is because a children's book Batman versus Bane (similar to children's book I Am Bane) reveals the villain breaks into the Gotham stock exchange, escapes on a motorcycle and is pursued by an EMP gun wielding Batman. Via Comic Book Movie: Opens with Stock Market Exchange, Bane is disguised as a janitor with his mask on … Meanwhile, a bank employee hits a panic button alerting both GCPD and The Batcave … they receive the alarm Alfred hands Bruce the EMP gun and says 'you might be needing this.' After he downloads all of the accounts, he shouts 'Mission Accomplished' and Bane and Co head out on their motorcycles. As they're heading down the snow covered streets, Bane notices Batman on the Batpod catching up to him, Batman overtakes them then whips around on the Batpod disabling the henchmen with his EMP gun. All of this is accounted for in the trailer. Does Bane steal the Batumbler? While he's in the Batcave, it appears Bane steals one of Batman's toys. We mention this since Lucius Fox (Morgan Freeman) asks Wayne if he remembers where he parked. Wayne, looking slightly battered, responds with sarcastic raised eyebrows. We then view subsequent shots of the Batumbler being pursued and shot by Wayne's new vehicle, the Bat. We also suggest this given the slew of new vehicles it appears Bruce Wayne will have at his disposal in this film. If you've been in Target lately, you've seen 'The Dark Knight Rises' toys featuring a snow mobile and combat blaster tank along with 'The Bat.' Catwoman stealing Wayne's car happens early in the film. At the end of the trailer, after Bruce Wayne discovers his vehicle's been stolen by Catwoman (Anne Hathaway), Alfred gives the Caped Crusader some sound advice: 'Don't worry, Master Wayne, it takes a little time to get back in the swing of things.' We imagined this took place pretty early in the movie; however, we know now not only does this scene occur early in the film, but after Wayne has decided (been convinced by Bane's havoc) he may be the hero Gotham needs after all. Also, has anyone deduced who this guy is? This has been bothering a bunch of us. We'd love to hear theories. We imagine he's one of Bane's henchmen; however, we're not sure. He sort of looks like a storm trooper from this vantage point. Also, see what's weird about the bridge scene in the new film. See what's amiss in this scene from 'The Dark Knight Rises' >

