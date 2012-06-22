9 Things We Learned From Charlie Sheen's Crazy 'Playboy' Interview

Charlie Sheen explains tiger blood, adonis DNA and more in a Playboy interview.

Photo: Getty Images , Christopher Polk

It’s been more than a year since Charlie Sheen took to the television, radio and online airwaves to deliver “winning” rants.Now, the 46-year-old actor is returning to what he says will be his final television stint on FX’s “Anger Management” June 28th.



In an extended interview with Playboy, the actor opened up about his media meltdown—warlocks, adonis DNA, tiger blood and more—what he believes really got him fired from CBS, travel ling with his famous father and his children.

Sheen also tells us where we can find the answer to all of life’s questions.

Sound like another 20/20 interview? Not exactly; however, it’s a good read.

You can read the entire Playboy article here, or click below for all the highlights.

