9 Things We Learned From Charlie Sheen's Crazy 'Playboy' Interview

Photo: Getty Images , Christopher Polk
It’s been more than a year since Charlie Sheen took to the television, radio and online airwaves to deliver “winning” rants.Now, the 46-year-old actor is returning to what he says will be his final television stint on FX’s “Anger Management” June 28th.
In an extended interview with Playboy, the actor opened up about his media meltdown—warlocks, adonis DNA, tiger blood and more—what he believes really got him fired from CBS, travel ling with his famous father and his children.
Sheen also tells us where we can find the answer to all of life’s questions.
Sound like another 20/20 interview? Not exactly; however, it’s a good read.
You can read the entire Playboy article here, or click below for all the highlights.
Apparently, Sheen just liked the way 'warlock' sounded.
'It's got war in it; it's got a kah sound. War-lock. Remember the Salem warlock society? They were going to cast a hex on me,' Sheen told Playboy. 'Bring it on! I'll eat your hex for breakfast.'
Sheen says they all came out of nowhere. Each one was a completely random unplanned outburst.
'The tiger blood? I don't know. It's just a very dangerous animal. And there's a tiger in 'Apocalypse Now,' by the way, so maybe there's a connection there. Adonis DNA? I don't know what the f--k that was about. That was just stupid.'
Among the many ridiculous things said in media interviews last year, Sheen really believes the brain can do anything ... except cure cancer.
'I think the power of the mind is amazing, and we've barely scratched the surface of what it can do. But that was kind of an experiment back then. I was just kind of winging it, and it worked.'
'Everything. When Marlon Brando says, 'You have the right to kill me, but you don't have the right to judge me,' that's it, man. That's the world right there.'
Let's back up.
Sheen claimed he didn't have 'a suitcase of cocaine' delivered to his house. This, along with other reasons, got the actor fired from the highest-paying television gig on CBS' 'Two and a Half Men.'
However, Sheen denied it, saying he was conveniently fired for a hernia.
'In January, before I got fired, when I went to the hospital. The hernia was real. Everybody thought I had OD'd or whatever. No, I had a fucking hernia blow out of my stomach. I called the paramedics, because that's what you do, right?'
He said he received the hernia after watching a popular Chappelle sketch where the comedian is a blind white supremacist.
'I'd never seen it, and I laughed myself into a hernia. That's 100 per cent true ... It's his fault. There you go. Dave Chappelle cost me my job.'
The actor claims he's seen 'Wild Orchid' writer Zalman King hours after his death and a friend's dead father.
'I've seen them. I've been in hotels with them,' Sheen told Playboy. 'I'm not f--king high or experimenting with psychedelics and shit … People are going to read this and go, 'Pfft. More meds for Sheen.' Whatever, man. I know what I saw.'
What's more is Sheen believes there's a bigger purpose behind his visions.
'I saw these people, or their spirits or whatever, for a reason,' he said. 'I don't know what the reason is right now, but maybe it'll be revealed some other time.'
'I'd want to know about the quality and how much the damn thing costs--you know, just to make sure they're not getting f--king ripped off. And my next question would be 'Is it Charlie Sheen OG.*'
In all reality, Sheen said he'd take any drugs found in his kids' rooms and then discuss it openly.
And, no, of course he wouldn't smoke pot with them.
*According to Sheen, 'Charlie Sheen OG' is a brand of pot named after the actor.
Sheen recalls travelling all the time with his father growing up, and how he wouldn't want to put his kids through that as well, because, at times, it was a traumatic experience (he remembered seeing Robert Duvall naked on set for 'Apocalypse Now.'
He rather retire from the business after 'Anger Management,' and spend quality time with his family.
'I can't tell you how many calls I've gotten at work: 'He or she took their first step' or 'He or she ate solid food' or 'He or she rode a bike for the first time.' I'm the breadwinner and I have to do this so my kids can have a life, but I feel I'm missing too much.'
