Here are 6 surprising things we learned at last year's IGNITION

Tech Insider Weather forecaster Al Roker

We’ve got some amazing speakers and mind-blowing topics lined up for IGNITION 2016, Business Insider’s flagship conference on the future of digital. The conference is just three months away, but you don’t have to wait that long to get your fix for all things technology and media. How? Try checking out last year’s conference.

Here are some of the insightful topics we covered 2015:

Great stuff, right?

Well, don’t miss out this year!

Come experience the innovation and excitement at Business Insider’s IGNITION 2016. Catch a glimpse of the future of technology and digital media. Grab your tickets now to see speakers like 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch, IBM Watson General Manager David Kenny, and Tencent’s SY Lau.

Don’t miss your chance to attend — sign up today before tickets sell out!





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.