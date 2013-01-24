Here's The One Thing We Know About The Return Of 'Mad Men'

Photo: Mad Men, AMC

AMC’s critically acclaimed “Mad Men” is set to return for a sixth season Sunday, April 7 for a two-hour premiere.While the notoriously tight-lipped creator Matthew Weiner is keeping almost everything about the season under lock and key, he did reveal to journalists that “the show will be advancing in time. I can’t say how much. It will be more than a week.”



The studio-requested two-hour premiere will also clear up some of season five’s biggest mysteries: Does Don go back to his cheating ways? Does Peggy make it at a rival firm? Has Roger Sterling fully embraced the hallucinogenic lifestyle?

“It will answer a lot of questions of where we left off last year,” Weiner said. “I’m really very proud of its mood.”

