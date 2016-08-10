Here's what we know about Hugh Grosvenor, the new richest young person in Britain

At just 25, Hugh Grosvenor became the 7th Duke of Westminster on Tuesday when his father died on Tuesday following a sudden illness.

It means the 25-year-old Grosvenor is now the richest person under 30 in Britain, inheriting a £9.35 billion ($13.32 billion) fortune — mostly made up of land ownership dating back to 1677.

So what do we know about the new Duke of Westminster?

His education was not as fancy as you might think. He went to Newcastle University, to study countryside management. As a boy, he attended a local state primary school, a rarity for aristocracy who usually send their children to boarding school. He did however, attend Ellesmere College, a public school in Shropshire for his secondary education.

He has three sisters: Lady Tamara, Lady Edwina, and Lady Viola. Hugh is only the third eldest of the four, but aristocratic etiquette dictates that the first-born son inherits the estate. His sisters, however, will get large trust funds.

He is godfather to the future king. Hugh accepted the lofty honour of being Prince George's godfather at a christening back in 2013. It seems to be a trend for the Grovesnor family: Hugh's mother, the Duchess of Westminster, is godmother Prince George's father, Prince William.

His 21st birthday was gigantic. Despite their wealth, the Grovesnors are a generally private family. However, for Hugh's 21st they decided to go all out, spending a rumoured £5 million. Entertainments at the party included comedian Michael McIntyre, and hip hop band Rizzle Kicks, according to the Chester Chronicle. No media was in attendance at the party so we don't know much more, although Hugh himself said at the time: "The party was simply amazing — a birthday and a party I will never forget. It is the beginning of a new era in my life and I look forward to the challenges that lie ahead."

He will inherit huge chunks of prime London real estate. As well as inheriting Eaton Hall, his family home in Cheshire, Hugh is also now the owner of a massive 300 acres of hugely expensive London land, mostly in Belgravia and Mayfair. With an average house in these areas costing close to £3 million, it is easy to see why the Grosvenor family are so rich.

He is actually very private. For a man who now one of the richest in the world, surprisingly little is known about Hugh Grovesnor — other than he threw one of the biggest 21st parties ever. It is not clear whether he even has a girlfriend, but if he is single then he is undoubtedly one of the most eligible bachelors in the world now. Expect to hear a lot more about him in the near future.

