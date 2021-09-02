Why you should be watching ‘What We Do in the Shadows,’ the best comedy on TV right now

- Season three of “What We Do in the Shadows” premieres Thursday on FX, hitting Hulu on Friday.
- The brilliant comedy is one of the best shows on TV right now, and features an incredible cast.
- Here’s why you should be watching the new season of “What We Do in the Shadows.”
The show features a similar premise, but takes place on Staten Island instead of New Zealand, and follows a new group of vampires: Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and her lover, Lazlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry), and the “energy vampire” Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch). Nandor’s human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) rounds out the series’ main cast.
Even though the show’s setting and characters are significantly changed, it still retains the side-splitting, absurdist humor and mockumentary filming style as the 2014 film.
Plus, Waititi and Clement even reprise their roles as Viago and Vladislav, respectively, from the film at the end of season one.
Whether it’s Demetriou’s Nadja pining over her long-lost lover Gregor, or Berry’s Lazlo lovingly tending to his topiary garden (all of which depict vulvas), the actors bring their characters to life with skill and humor.
And the complicated dynamic between Nandor (a Turkish vampire) and Guillermo (a Latinx vampire-fanatic turned slayer) is one of the show’s comedic highlights. Nandor would clearly rather die (again) than admit that he actually cares for his familiar Guillermo, but watching the two’s bond tentatively strengthen over several seasons makes for surprisingly heartwarming television amid all the laughs.
To top it all off, Proksch’s “energy vampire” Colin Robinson is the perfect antidote to the high-strung antics of his other housemates. In contrast to traditional blood-sucking vampires, Colin Robinson feeds on people by leeching their energy from them — usually through inane and boring topics of conversation.
But the second season is just as good, with Mark Hamill showing up as a vampire who’s come to settle a debt with Lazlo. Haley Joel Osment, Craig Robinson (of “The Office” fame), and Benedict Wong also make cameos in season two.
And there are more to come. Proksch mentioned in a recent interview with Insider that there are several “pretty great” cameos in the upcoming third season that he’s not allowed to reveal just yet.
It’s truly something to see Nandor, for instance, ask Guillermo for something that makes him sparkle like the vampires in “Twilight,” only for Guillermo to realize that his vampire boss needs some glitter.
Coupled with the pop-culture callouts, the show’s addictively absurd brand of humor — which, for instance, finds the vampires attending what they think is a “Superb Owl” party on Super Bowl Sunday — make it one of the funniest shows on television right now.
Each episode follows a self-contained plot, but certain characters make recurring appearances across episodes, as well as references that aren’t essential to a perfect viewing experience but amusing to catch nonetheless.
With perfectly portioned episodes, as well as a stellar cast and sidesplitting plots, “What We Do in the Shadows” should be on your watchlist if it’s not already.
Season three premieres exclusively on FX and Hulu on Thursday, and you can watch the trailer here.