Why you should be watching ‘What We Do in the Shadows,’ the best comedy on TV right now

The show is based on Taika Waititi’s 2014 movie of the same name.

Written and directed by Clement and Waititi, the 2014 mockumentary follows four vampire roommates sharing an apartment together in Wellington, New Zealand. Also in the mix are the vampires’ human familiar, Jackie, and a local pack of werewolves.

The show features a similar premise, but takes place on Staten Island instead of New Zealand, and follows a new group of vampires: Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and her lover, Lazlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry), and the “energy vampire” Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch). Nandor’s human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) rounds out the series’ main cast.

Even though the show’s setting and characters are significantly changed, it still retains the side-splitting, absurdist humor and mockumentary filming style as the 2014 film.

Plus, Waititi and Clement even reprise their roles as Viago and Vladislav, respectively, from the film at the end of season one.